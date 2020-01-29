Pinecrest Elementary continues ‘One School, One Book’ project

SYLACAUGA -- For the next three weeks, Pinecrest Elementary students will be reading “Almost Super” by Marion Jensen as part of the school’s “One School, One Book” reading project.
An assembly was held Wednesday for the book’s reveal.
Not only will students be reading this book, but also all Pinecrest teachers and staff members, as well as school district staff, a Sylacauga City Schools press release notes.
One School, One Book began in 2017 at Pinecrest as an all-school book club. Students are also encouraged to do the daily reading assignments at home with parents, the release adds.
“Reading aloud at home is valuable because it better prepares students to be effective readers,” Julie Green, principal at Pinecrest Elementary said. “It is also a fun, worthwhile family activity.”
With the program, Pinecrest Elementary “aims to build a community of readers and promote literacy and learning,” the release notes.
So far during the 2019-20 school year, Pinecrest students have read 10,356 books, totaling 37,175,063 words, Green said.
For more information on One School, One Book, visit the Sylacauga City Schools Facebook page.
