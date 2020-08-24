Pinecrest Elementary 4th-grade teachers, students honored for bicentennial project

SYLACAUGA -- Pinecrest Elementary School received a special plaque commemorating its contribution to Alabama’s bicentennial celebration, according to a press release from the Sylacauga City school system Monday.
Hundreds of groups and organizations across the state planned projects and activities over the three-year celebration of Alabama as a state.
From this multitude of events, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission selected 21 projects to receive legacy awards and 41 to receive commendations. The Pinecrest Elementary fourth-grade project was among the groups receiving commendations.
Using a grant the school received from the commission, fourth-grade teachers led their students on a year-long challenge of researching famous Alabamians and writing a collection of historical books published by the fourth-grade class for the children of Sylacauga.
The project concept was “One State, Many Stories: Sharing Our State History” and resulted in four volumes: “Famous Alabamians: Athletes,” “Famous Alabamians: Past and Present,” “Famous Alabamians: Musicians and Performers” and “The ABCs of Alabama.”
These books are available for circulation at Pinecrest and Indian Valley elementary schools and the B. B. Comer Memorial Library.
Pinecrest teacher Amanda Bolton led the way in coordinating the project along with fellow fourth-grade teachers Jennifer Migliori, Olivia Harmon, Tammy Gill, Ashlyn Spates, Lauren Cooper, and Katelyn Adair. The specially made bronze plaque honoring their contribution will be on permanent display at Pinecrest.
“Alabama people, communities and organizations showed their creativity and resourcefulness throughout the commemoration, but nowhere more than in the programs and projects they brought to life,” noted Alabama Bicentennial Commission Executive Director Jay Lamar. “They helped ensure the bicentennial engaged all ages and interests. The bronze plaques are permanent testimonies to their contributions.”
The awards represented every region of the state and ranged from small towns to major metropolitan centers. Pinecrest was one of only three elementary schools in the state to receive a commendation.