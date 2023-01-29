Pilot survives plane crash in Talladega County

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
A pilot flying a twin-engine plane survived a crash in Talladega County Saturday evening, according to officials.
A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states that the plane crashed in a field near Meadow Farm Lane in Childersburg around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
The sole occupant of the plane survived the crash and was taken to UAB Trauma Center by ambulance for treatment, according to ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including ALEA, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Childersburg police and fire, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, according to officials.
According to the Bureau of Aircraft Accident Archives (baaa-acro.com), the plane was carrying cargo bound for Shuttlesworth International in Birmingam. At some point, the pilot made a 180-degree turn and headed for the airport in Sylacauga.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot reported engine issues of some kind.
The crash occurred about 5 km (3.1 miles) north of Sylacauga and 60 km (37.2 miles) from Birmingham, in a wooded area.
The pilot’s condition is not known at this time.
According to the website FlightAware.com, the plane was an 1962 Rockwell Aero Commander 500 flying from Tampa to Birmingham. The plane took off from Tampa at 4:08 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and was scheduled to land at 5:43 CST. The plane is registered to Central Air Southwest, based in Oklahoma.
FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison