Pilot survives plane crash in Talladega County

A pilot flying a twin-engine plane survived a crash in Talladega County Saturday evening, according to officials. 

A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency states that the plane crashed in a field near Meadow Farm Lane in Childersburg around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. 

Cropped Plane Crash

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.