Pike Road holds on late to defeat Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA--Sylacauga’s comeback attempt fell short as they fell to Pike Road 78-76 in a heartbreaker on Tuesday in the Class 5A, Southeast sub-regional game. Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington was proud of the way his team fought back in the second half to give themselves a chance to win the game late.
“I’m as proud as I can be of these kids,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “We are all hurting right now. We should have won the game; we did everything right in the second half to come back. These kids are my heroes. They did everything that they were supposed to. We are hurting like heck right now.”
Sylacauga trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, but they were able to get back into the game. The Aggies closed out the third quarter on a 10-0 run thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Jeremy Odem and Hayden Basinger to make it 57-47.
In the fourth, the Aggies went on a 22-11 run to cut the lead down to 70-69 with 2:22 left in the game. Sylacauga had a chance to take the lead with 1:42 left in the game, but Michri Taylor turned the ball over then committed a foul in the backcourt to send Hicks to the free-throw line.
Hicks missed both attempts, but Kelby Westry was able to get up to get the offensive rebound and score a layup for the Patriots to increase their lead to 72-69. Pike Road’s lead increased to 74-69 on a Roman Mothershed layup.
Michri Taylor scored with 29.5 seconds left in the game to cut the lead down 74-71.
On the ensuing inbound pass, Jayden Cooper caught a baseball pass under Sylacauga’s basket for a layup to increase the lead to 76-71.
Jay Campbell kept the Aggies’ comeback hopes alive as he made a layup to cut the lead back down to three, but Mothershed would seal the win for Pike Road with a pair of free throws to increase the lead to 78-73.
Edwards hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 78-76.
“So much work went into preparing them for this group,” Pike Road head coach Obadiah Threadgill said. “All of those hours of film, preparation, all of that time, and physical preparation for a two-point win. That was a really good team, they play hard, and they are coached well. They play the right way, they are unselfish, and they believe in one another. For our kids to come in here and get a win after last year’s 30-point loss and a big melee (is huge). We talked about putting class in our program, winning with class, and losing with class. Our guys took a huge step in the right direction today.”
What to know
--The loss snaps the Aggies’ streak of advancing to the regional tournament. This will be the Aggies’ first time not making the regionals since 2015.
--Taylor led the way for the Aggies with 22 points. Edwards scored 16 points Jay Campbell, Jeremy Odem, and Hayden Basinger scored 11 points apiece.
Cooper led the way for the Patriots with 23 points. The junior scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter. Brandon Battaglia scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half. Battaglia scored 10 points in the first quarter, which ignited a 16-6 run. Mothershed and Westry scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Who said:
Fullington on his message to the team after the game: “This is going to help them be successful people in the community, successful fathers, and successful husbands. They showed grit and resilience. No one in this gym has anything bad to say about them. I couldn’t be prouder of the kids, it just didn’t work out.”
Fullington on losing his seven seniors: “The seniors are unbelievable, they are everything to me. We weren’t expecting to lose right now so I don’t have anything prepared to say. I have love in my heart for every single one of those kids. They did everything. They overachieved and exceeded my expectations. I’m forever grateful for that.”