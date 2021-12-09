Pieces of Pearl Harbor wreckage to be repurposed in Sylacauga

Tuesday marked 80 years since one of the darkest, bloodiest days in modern American history, the day then-president Franklin Roosevelt said will “live in infamy.”
Only a handful of the people who actually witnessed the attack on Pearl Harbor are still living, and many of their stories are in danger of being lost. A California man has a plan to make sure that doesn’t happen, and, oddly enough, Sylacauga plays a major role in it.
Edward McGrath published a biography based on extended conversations with Lauren Bruner, a veteran who served on the USS Arizona, the battleship that was destroyed on Dec. 7, 1941. Of the 2,403 Americans killed that morning, more than 1,000 were aboard the Arizona. Bruner passed away at the age of 98 after the book was published and is buried amongst the wreckage of the Arizona. That was the start of McGrath’s idea.
McGrath is currently the executive director of the Lauren S. Bruner USS Arizona Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to preserving the life stories and memories of the Americans who died in the attack.
McGrath said he has collected some of the steel from the wreck of the Arizona, which he will take on a cross-country odyssey that will stop in Sylacauga on Tuesday, Dec. 14. McGrath said he previously reached out to Ronny Minor, owner of M&N Castings on U.S. 280 in Sylacauga, and arranged for his plant manager, Charles Logan, to have the Arizona Steel melted down and blended with stainless steel and poured into 25-pound ingots. This was done to stop the rust and corrosion associated with metal that has been submerged in salt water for several decades.
The melting in Sylacauga will be preceded by a ceremony and blessing by a Choctaw shaman in honor of Henry Nolatubby, a Marine of Choctaw descent who was killed in the attack.
From Sylacauga, the metal will head north into Canada, where it will be rolled out into 1/16 inch pieces of steel plate. The plates will then go to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where they will be laser cut into stylized letter As and then sent on to Queens in New York City.
McGrath said there is a family business in Queens that has been stamping medals for more than 30 years, and this company has agreed to stamp out a Medal of Freedom with the Stylized A from the USS Arizona soldered onto the front of it. The medals will then be framed and offered for sale to the general public.
He said the proceeds from those sales would go toward an educational application that will “tell all of the 1,512 stories from the Arizona. Every state is represented (in those stories), along with (the tale of) six Canadians. Each one will have a portrait in his summer whites, and a biography told in the first person, in the way they would have talked, as if they were telling their story to the students involved.”
The stories will be geared toward juniors and seniors in high school, and will focus on “heroes from their part of the country, including Alabama, from the communities nearby.”
“They will tell their dreams, where they lived, where they grew up, and how they decided to join the navy,” McGrath said. “And it is important that we let them tell their history in the way they would have talked, about the things that made them special, and about what makes all of us special..It’s a chance for them to be reborn, to talk to the history classes that need to know their stories.”
Ronny Minor, owner of M&N, said McGrath and the foundation had contacted him originally about the project.
“I just thought it was a good idea,” Minor said. “It was something I wanted to do.”
According to information provided by McGrath, there were 52 Alabamians aboard the Arizona when the Japanese attacked. Of those, 43 were killed in action.
None of the Alabama residents aboard had Talladega County hometowns, although William F. Roberts was from Oxford. He was 24 years old when he died and is buried in Oxford Memorial Gardens Cemetery. He was survived by his parents and a younger sister.
The ceremony in Sylacauga will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.