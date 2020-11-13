Phillip Morris sworn is as newest Talladega County commissioner

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The newest member of the Talladega County Commission was sworn in Wednesday morning in front of the courthouse, just before the full commission held its organizational meeting for the coming year.
Newly minted commissioner for District 5 Phillip Morris was sworn in by Municipal Court Judge Morris “Bo” Shaw in front of the courthouse at a small ceremony attended by Morris’s family, Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl, Sylacauga City Councilman Nate Brewer and Talladega County Republican Party Chair Gina Grant.
Following the ceremony, Morris and the rest of the commission met briefly inside the building to unanimously re-elect Kelvin Cunningham commission chairman and to continue all of the commissioners’ liaison positions. Morris takes over as liaison to the Probate, Revenue and Reappraisal departments. All of these positions had previously been held by Commissioner Greg Atkinson, who did not run for re-election this year.
The commission’s next regular meeting will be Nov. 30, followed by its only meeting in December on Dec. 14. After that, the commission will meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
Approved the calendar of events for the Alabama County Commission Association;
Approved this month’s expenditures, including payments to all of the poll workers from the election last week. Cunningham applaud all of the election workers, as well as the county Road Department for the work it had done relating to storm cleanup; and
Announced a cleanup day Saturday at County Line Volunteer Fire Department.