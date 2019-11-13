Walker is a 1-year-old male tricolor hound mix dog. He is heartworm negative, good with children and other dogs. He has good leash manners and will make a great companion for your family. His adoption fee is $125, which includes age appropriate vaccinations, worming, heartworm test, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Elsie is a 5-year-old domestic shorthaired tabby cat that was rescued from a recent hoarding case. She is FeLV/FiV negative, litter box trained and very, very sweet. This sweet girl deserves a warm and cozy home. Her adoption fee is $90, which includes age appropriate vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory spaying.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.