Meet Sunni, a 1-year-old brown, spayed female hound mix. Sunni is good on a leash. She is sweet-natured and attentive but is also energetic and needs a family that will keep her active.
Sunni is in training classes at the Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs in Anniston, which is a great program that helps get shelter dogs training to succeed in their new homes! Sunni’s adoption fee is just $25 with an approved adoption application.
Bruce is a 10-month-old white and brown neutered male lab mix. He is an exuberant fellow with quite a lot of energy! He is also attending training classes at the Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs in Anniston to help focus some of that energy! His adoption fee is just $25 with an approved adoption application.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.