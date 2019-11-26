PETS OF THE WEEK: Meet Spencer and Lena

PELL CITY -- Spencer and Lena are the last two remaining cats from a recent hoarding case still waiting to find homes.
Spencer is a 6-year-old male tabby cat that is FeLV/FiV negative. He is a sweet boy who would love to have a home of his own away from the hustle and bustle of the center.
Lena is a senior, 8-year-old tabby female cat. She is also FeLV/FiV negative. Lena can be a little shy with all the commotion here at the center but would definitely blossom in a home of her own.
Both Lena and Spencer are available for a reduced adoption fee of $25, which covers vaccinations, microchip, worming and spaying or neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road. Phone 205-814-1567 or email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.