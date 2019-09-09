Frank is a handsome 2-year-old light sable, neutered male husky mix dog. He is a great boy, goofy yet well-mannered, sweet and attentive, especially if you have treats! We hope you’ll come meet this amazing boy and make him a part of your family today! As part of our Fixed and Fabulous program, Frank’s adoption fee is only $25 with an approved adoption application.
Lucy is a 1-year-old white-and-black border collie mixed spayed female. Lucy is current on vaccinations, heartworm negative with a loving, happy personality that will just melt your heart. She walks well on a leash, knows some basic commands and would love a home with children to play with. As part of our Fixed and Fabulous program, her adoption fee is only $25.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.