Bruno is a 5-month-old brown male Mastiff mix puppy. This sweet and smart boy is a large puppy and will most likely be very big as an adult. His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Monte is a 2-year-old black-and-white male Malamute mix dog. He is attentive yet easy-going, already knowing some basic commands such as sit and lay down. Monte has excellent leash manners and is the perfect gentleman! His adoption fee is $125, which includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.