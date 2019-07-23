Bo is a handsome 2-year-old black and silver German Shepherd male dog. He is neutered and current on vaccinations and worming. He is well-behaved, crate- and house-trained,
knows his basic commands. While he did live with a cat and another dog, we do recommend that any potential adopter having other dogs, bring those dogs in for a meet and greet prior to adoption to ensure they get along. His adoption fee has been sponsored, with an approved adoption application.
Prior breed experience is a requirement to adopt Bo.
Magic is a 4-month-old male black lab mix puppy. He is sweet, handsome and easy going. Magic is gentle, gets along well with children and does not mind other pets. His adoption fee is $125, which includes age-appropriate vaccinations, worming, microchip and mandatory neutering.
Pell City Animal Control Center, 1071 Airport Road, Pell City, AL 35128. Phone: 205-814-1567, email animalcenter@cityofpellcity.net for more information.