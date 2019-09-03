TALLADEGA -- Singer, songwriter and actor Max Schneider added a shoutout to the Talladega College marching band on his Instagram story during the Marching Tornadoes’ performance of Schneider’s song “Love Me Less” at the National Battle of the Bands in Houston on Sunday, according to a press release.
The performer, who is known as MAX, included footage of the band performing in his Instagram story and asked, “If someone knows which marching band it is DM me.”
He later added, “Shout out to the Talladega College Marching Band. That Love Me Less rendition was crazy.”
MAX asked his Instagram followers, “Should we do a big band version of Love Me Less?” and wrote, “I’m so inspired right now.”
Talladega College band director Miguel Bonds said this was the first time the band performed “Love Me Less.”
“We’re excited any time we receive recognition we weren’t expecting during a performance, but this was particularly special,” he said. “It’s not often that an artist gives a band a shoutout for playing his music.
“I like MAX as an artist, so I arranged the music for our band to play.”
Bonds was thrilled by both MAX’s response and the crowd’s enthusiastic reaction to the performance.
Head drum major Gantonio Stubbs said he and his fellow band members appreciate the shoutout from MAX.
Gantonio taped an Instagram message thanking MAX for the shoutout, and drum major Calvin Jones said, “If MAX decides to do a big band version, we hope he will consider including Talladega’s band.”
Upcoming performances for the dynamic 352-member Marching Tornadoes include the Battle for Birmingham in Birmingham on Sept. 15 and the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile on Sept. 28-29.