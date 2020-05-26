People show up early, in big numbers for produce giveaway in Talladega (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the city of Talladega and Community Transformation Ministries gave away 1,200 20-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables in record time Tuesday morning at the Brecon Recreation Center.
The giveaway was not supposed to begin until noon, but according to City Manager Beth Cheeks, cars were already lining up by 9:30 a.m.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons, the truck delivering the produce arrived early, and volunteers already at the center unloaded them as the first few cars came through.
Traffic remained steady during the early morning, and by 11 a.m., was backed up at least 1 mile in each direction.
Fliers announcing the event said the giveaway would be limited to two boxes per car, but about halfway through, officials had to switch to only one box per car to keep from running out.
As it was, all the boxes were gone before 12:30 p.m.
For those who didn’t make it on time, there will be another giveaway in a week, on Tuesday, June 2, at the same location, from noon to 3 p.m. Cheeks said the number of boxes to be given out this time will be upped to 1,600.
“People were lined up for these boxes, even in the rain,” Cheeks said Tuesday afternoon. “Obviously, there is a real demand out there.”
Those interested in helping out next week are advised to contact the city at 256-362-8775. Volunteers should be at the rec center around 8:30 a.m.
Although the 1,200 Brecon boxes were gone in virtually no time, there is still plenty of free USDA produce left to go around.
Friendship Baptist Church in Anniston will host a giveaway Friday (one of the volunteers at Brecon will also be handing out boxes in Anniston, saying she came out to see how it would work Tuesday), and the United Way of North Talladega County will be doing a similar event at Trinity United Methodist Church in Talladega on June 4, starting at 11 a.m.
UWNTC Director Valerie Burrage said her agency would also be handing out boxes on the last two Thursdays in July at Winterobo School and are working on events for Munford High School as well.
The giveaways were devised by the USDA to keep food from going to waste due to the recent lack of business at restaurants nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.