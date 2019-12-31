Pennington: Governor’s Office says appointment of new Talladega revenue commish unlikely anytime soon

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County will begin the new year without a revenue commissioner.
The office has been vacant since mid-December, when former Revenue Commissioner John Allen has his public official bond revoked following a dispute with the County Commission that saw him withholding vehicle tax and license fees from the county.
The Governor’s Office issued a press release Dec. 13 saying the office of Talladega County Revenue Commissioner was vacant, but Gov. Kay Ivey has made no move to fill it. Allen and Cindy Pennington are running against each other as Republicans for the office.
Since there are no Democrats who qualified to run, the Republican primary in March will determine who will be elected to the office next. Pennington said she had gotten a call from Nathan Lindsay, the governor’s appointment secretary, saying the governor is not going to be making an appointment in the immediate future “due to there being so much chaos concerning the issue … So she will not be making an appointment at this time, but she might either before or after the primary.”
State Rep. Ron Johnson, R-Sylacauga, said he had not been contacted about making a recommendation for an appointment, saying, “It’s up to her (Gov. Kay Ivey). I don’t have anything to do with that.”
State Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, Talladega County GOP Chair Gina Grant and Allen were all unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.
The office of revenue commissioner for Talladega County was created by an act of the Legislature in 1983 that combined the offices of tax assessor and tax collector. According to that law, which applies exclusively to Talladega County, the office is to be filled during the general election in 1984 and at six-year intervals after that.
However, the elected revenue commissioner does not take office until the first day of the next fiscal year after the general election. In the current situation, after the election is decided in March 2020, the newly elected commissioner would not be sworn in until Oct. 1, 2021.
When asked for comment, the Governor’s Office pointed to Title 40 of the Code of Alabama, which deals with revenue and taxation, but officials in Ivey’s office gave no specifics regarding a timetable for an appointment.
Just before Thanksgiving 2019, the Talladega County Commission complained to the state comptroller about Allen’s withholding of funds, and the comptroller informed the bonding company shortly afterward, which gave notice of intent to terminate his bond.
By state law, “it shall be the duty of the tax collector to make, on or before the withdrawal date of his then bondsman, a new bond and with such surety as may be required by law.
“Upon failure of the tax collector to make such new bond, the comptroller shall notify the governor that a vacancy exists in the office of tax collector of the county, and the governor shall appoint a tax collector to serve the remainder of the term for which the former tax collector was elected or appointed.”