Pell City's Nick Wilson signs with Lawson State

PELL CITY-- Nick Wilson's dream of playing baseball on the next level became a reality on Dec.1. The Pell City standout signed scholarship papers to play baseball at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham. For Wilson, this is a moment he has been working for since he was seven years old.
"I'm excited, I'm ready to play for real," Wilson said. "Coach (Blake) Lewis and Coach Cameron (Chaftez) have done a lot over there. I'm pretty excited."
Wilson was able to earn this opportunity by impressing a Division I baseball coach during a tryout.
"I was at a tryout and Samford coach told them about me," Wilson said. "The coach saw me; I went for a visit, and he offered me."
Pell City's first-year head coach David Collins is elated that Wilson will be able to fulfill his dream of playing college baseball. Collins said the hard work that Wilson has put in during the past two offseasons made this opportunity possible for him.
"We didn't know going into the year where he would sign, but we knew that he was a college guy," Collins said. "He made a really big transition from his sophomore to his junior year. I would attest that to his work ethic. It really picked up. He began taking the weight room more seriously. He started taking batting practice and the daily things more seriously. I think that it showed because he has gotten a whole lot better. I'm excited to see him in college, but mostly to see what he does this year. As good as he got from his sophomore to junior year; he has gotten a whole lot better from his junior to senior year as well. I'm a lucky guy to get to coach him. He makes it easy on me. I really appreciate everything that he has given to the program."
Not having to worry about what the future holds after this season will allow Wilson the opportunity to play without any added stress.
"It takes a lot of pressure off of me," Wilson said. "I don't want to be the senior that has the pressure of doing stuff. It's exciting; it takes a lot of pressure off me."
Last season, the Panthers finished with a 16-13 record, but they missed the postseason. This season, Wilson wants to get Pell City an area title, but he also wants to lead them to a deep postseason run.
"I want to win," Wilson said. "I want to get past the second round. We have to have a lot of guys to step up. We have some young guys that are going to have to play this year."
Collin said that Lawson State is getting a student/athlete that the same whether he has a great game or subpar performance on the diamond.
"He's going to go to work, and you are going to know what to expect," Collins said. "I would call that a professional approach. They are getting a guy that's an amateur in college that has a professional approach with the way he handles business on day-to-day basics."