Pell City's Lowe signs with JSU

PELL CITY — Jack Lowe signed scholarship papers to run cross country and track at Jacksonville State University, an NCAA Division I institution, on Dec.1.
“I’m very excited to get there next August,” Lowe said. “I will probably go up there before next August next year and work with the team. I’m excited and ready for this next step. I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m more excited than nervous.”
Lowe had several schools interested in him, but he said nothing felt like home like JSU.
“The coaching staff is great,” Lowe said. “I feel like they have some good guys there and good coaches. I feel that they have a good overall program. I feel like they can help me go to the next level. That’s where I feel my talents were best used.”
Lowe had an amazing running career for the Panthers. This season, Lowe finished third in the state tournament. He also set all the school records in cross county to go along with indoor and outdoor records in track.
“I finished first in our section, and I finished third in the state,” Lowe said. “I ran some good times and set some new school records. I set a new personal record of 15:30, which was a school record. I had a really good season, and I’m looking to build on it going forward.”
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said that Lowe is very deserving of the full scholarship that he received. Lee lauds Lowe’s work ethic and dedication to being the best runner that he can be.
“Jack is probably the hardest worker that I have ever coached in any sport,” Lee said. “Jack does all the extras. He’s up at 5 a.m. in the summertime trying to get a run in before it's 100 degrees outside. He’s taking his ice bath by 6:30 a.m. when most kids are still asleep in the bed.”
Lee said that she is proud of the way that Lowe led the boys' cross country team to the state meet for the first time in his career.
“As a high school runner, Jack has been the epitome of a teammate,” Lee said. “He has never not shown up to practice. This past season going into the season, we knew where the girls were, but we weren’t sure where the boys were as a team. We finally got them to gel together, and this was the first time that Jack went to state with a team and not just one other player. That was a huge deal for the boys' team. I think that it is directly related to how he pushed them.”
Lowe said he’s grateful for every coach that he has played or ran for throughout his career. Lowe is especially appreciative of his parents.
"I thank them for being an example of hard work and dedication,” Lowe said. “You have always put me in a position to be successful in not only running but in life in general. You’re the best parents that I can ask for and I’m grateful for you both.”