Pell City's Little signs with AUM

PELL CITY—Abby Little signed scholarship papers to run cross country at Auburn University in Montgomery on Monday.
“I’m super excited,” Little said. “I always wanted to run in college. I really like the coach there and I’m excited about going to run with them.”
Little had interest from other schools, but she knew that AUM was the place for her once she stepped on campus.
“When I went to AUM, I really liked it,” Little said. “When I went there, I didn’t expect to like it, but I ended up loving it while I was there.”
Little will be joined at AUM by her teammate Abie (Jenkins) which will help her
“I’m super excited to still be with her for four more years,” Little said. “I excited to know somebody already and I get to know a new team with her.”
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee feels that Little is very deserving of this honor. Lee lauds the work ethic that Little displayed throughout her time at Pell City.
“She has really worked hard and progressed,” Lee said. “She has put the miles in, she does all the stuff like Jack (Lowe) did. She gets up for the 5:30 a.m. runs. She is getting her 10-mile runs in the summer when it’s 100 degrees outside. She does all the work to prepare for the season.”
Lee also was able to get Little’s dad, Craig Little, to help coach the cross-country team. Lee believes having Craig Little on staff helped his relationship with her daughter, Abby.
“Those two had to figure it out because it’s different when you are coaching your own kid,” Lee said. “He’s responsible for all the workout plans. I delegated all that to him. Abby is a solid kid. She shows up every day, she never misses, and she goes as hard as she can. She is a tremendous leader for the program.”
Little was the No.1 runner for the Panthers, and she played a major role in helping the Panthers reach the state meet for consecutive years. Little said it was a team effort that led to their success and helped them create an opportunity to move on to the next level.
“It has a lot to do with the coaches motivating you to work, giving you the right workouts, and a great team that motivates you to do it,” Little said. “I think we were blessed with all of those things during my time here.”
Little has run track for four years and cross country for three years. Little credits her parents for sparking her interest in running.
“ My parents were putting on a half marathon when we lived in Talladega and I told them as a joke that I would run with them,” she said. “I didn’t think that they would follow up and train me but they did and I ran it. I’ve just kept running.”
Little said she is grateful for everyone that played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I would like to thank my parents,” she said. “I would like to thank the Lord because I wouldn’t be able to do anything without him. I thank Coach Lee who has been a great motivation and I thank Coach (Ryan) Thompson for giving me the opportunity to come run.”