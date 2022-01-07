Pell City's Hathorn signs to play golf Snead State

Braylin Hathorn signed scholarship papers to play golf at Snead State Community College in Boaz on Friday afternoon.
“I’m really excited about it,” Hathorn said. “I got offered an opportunity earlier than I thought I would. I’m excited to take advantage of it. I plan to grind right now to get ready for the high school season and for college. I’m excited about it.”
Signing with Snead State seemed inevitable for Hathorn as his father and brother both played baseball for the Parsons.
“It’s close to home and I heard a lot of good things about the town,” Hathorn said. “I heard a lot of good things about the town and the coach. My dad and my brother both played baseball there. It’s home for our family.”
Even though Hathorn is keeping the family tradition alive by choosing Snead State he decided not to follow in their footsteps.
“I quit playing baseball after my ninth-grade year,” Hathorn said. “I realized that I wanted to see new things and every time I went out to practice I wanted it to be like the game. In golf, I don’t have to rely on other people. It’s a solo game and you don’t have anyone else to blame but yourself.”
After quitting baseball, Hathorn really began to focus on golf. Hathorn has spent countless hours on the course to put himself in a position for this opportunity.
“You have to be out there all the time and you have to really study the game,” he said. “It’s not just about being out there, it’s about your practice habits. If you aren’t practicing the right thing you are just out there for no reason. You have to study the game and really understand why you are out there.”
Now that Hathorn doesn’t have to worry about his future, he can focus on trying to accomplish the lofty goals that he set for himself this season.
“I’d like to shoot a couple of under-par rounds and make it to state as well,” Hathorn said. “I hope to place high at state.”
Pell City head golf coach Drew Smith is excited and proud that Hathorn was able to accomplish his dream of playing golf on the next level. The Panthers’ second-year coach hopes that signing before the season will allow Hathorn to play without any limitations.
“I’m excited that he is able to do this before the season starts,” Drew said. “It’s going to allow him to play a lot more free in his senior season. We have some big tournaments that we are playing in against some big schools. We are in some tournaments with Mountain Brook, Spain Park, and all those schools. “He’s going to be able to go play loose and free knowing that he has his college taken care of and I’m excited to see what that does for him. One of the things that I can tell that it has already done is give him confidence on the golf course. I want to see how that plays in his game when we go to tournaments.”
Hathorn said he is grateful for everyone that played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I thank my parents, my brother, Coach Drew, and the entire golf team at Pell City,” he said.