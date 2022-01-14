Pell City's Evi Edwards signs with Blue Mountain College

PELL CITY- Evi Edwards signed with Blue Mountain College’s softball program in Blue Mountain, Mississippi on December 1. Edwards will join her teammate Madeline Houck in Mississippi. Houck signed with Northwest Community College in Mississippi.
“We signed at night to let other people come because of work and everything,” Edwards said. “We wanted a lot of people to be able to come. We signed it was fun. Blue Mountain is in Mississippi, so we are both going to Mississippi. It’s about an hour between us. We have grown up playing together and it kind of gave us some rest that we would be that close to each other. We will be able to talk to each other and see each other since we don’t know anyone.”
Edwards said having good-looking jerseys was one of the factors in her decision to take her talents to Blue Mountain College.
“I liked their uniforms, that was a big factor,” Edwards said. “ The coaches saw me the first time in the fall of 2020. With COVID going on the coaches couldn’t really talk to me. After that, I just started reaching out to them and they responded very well. I emailed so many coaches and the responses were very little. It stuck out to me that they responded very quickly. The fact that they wanted to talk to me and reached out to me helped. “
Edwards had a huge junior season for the Panthers. Last season, Edwards earned second-team all-state honors as a designated hitter in Class 6A. Edwards led the Panthers with a batting average of .394 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs, and 26 runs.
The recruiting process didn’t go like Edward’s planned, but she was elated to have the process finished before she steps on the field for the first game of her senior season.
“ I wanted to be committed and done before my senior year got started, but some things got thrown off,” Edwards said. “ I was still going into my senior year emailing coaches then I got my offer and committed. It was just a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders. I can just enjoy my senior year now knowing that I have somewhere to go.”
Edward is one of five Panthers that signed before the season started. Edward said she feels that Pell City has the talent to be one of the final teams competing for the championship in 6A.
“We are going to state, that’s our goal,” she said. “We just have to work together. Some of us don’t get along the best but once we are on the field we consider each other teammates and we play for each other. Everyone has been pitching in so far and I hope we continue to do that throughout the season.”
Edwards is grateful for everyone that played a role in making her dream of playing college softball into a reality.
“I thank my parents, all my teammates, and all my coaches,” she said. “I thank Andrew Poarch. He has been my travel ball coach for a long time. However, things didn’t work out and my team broke up. He hasn’t been my travel ball coach in a year in a half. I still think about it every day. He didn’t care about the money, he was all about the team, the players, and the families. He loved every single player that came through his program and I just thank him for that.”