Pell City's Evan Watson earns Player of the Week

Evan Watson was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Pell City High School’s boys basketball to a 2-0 record in a seven-day stretch.
“I appreciate the honor, it means a lot,” Watson said. “I thank my teammates for giving me the ball for my shots, especially Caleb Groce who’s probably our best passer. He’s always able to find me. I appreciate them; I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
Watson averaged 14 points per game for the Panthers in two wins last week. Watson scored 14 points in the Panthers win over Lincoln.
The guard also dropped 14 points in Pell City’s 55-51 win over Mortimer Jordan.
“My shots were falling early so I was able to get into a rhythm early in the game,” Watson said. “I was also getting steals and layups early in the game. That helps you to get into the flow of the game.”
The Panthers have gotten off to a fast to start the season. Pell City has a 5-1 record under new head coach Jeff Smith. Watson said he can tell a difference in the way that the team is playing this season from seasons in the past.
“I think we play more as a team,” Watson said. “We are playing harder and we are defending a lot better. On offense, we are playing with each other better. We still have improvements to make, but we are playing together better. We are finding the open man and getting the best shot.”
Watson and the Panthers have lofty goals for this season. Watson wants this to be the team that ends Pell City’s postseason drought. The Panthers haven’t made the postseason in over a decade.
“I want to make the playoffs because we haven’t done that here in a long time,” Watson said. “Once you get there it’s about who can get hot and get on a streak.”
The Panthers will try to take the first step toward the postseason Friday when they travel to take on Springville. For Pell City head coach Jeff Smith it will be a homecoming.
Smith spent 30 years at Springville before leaving to come to Pell City.
“Everyone is talking about our coach returning to Springville, so it’s going to be a lot of people there,” Watson said. “We are just trying to keep our focus on trying to win because it’s an area game. We are not worried about all the drama around that.”
Watson said this is not the same Pell City team from the past. Watson said having success in games during the offseason has helped with the team’s confidence.
“I think we have all bought in after we saw from success this summer,” Watson said. “We won some games and that made us all buy-in. We just have been working. We are working harder in practice than we have in the past years just because we have seen that we can be successful. The last few years we weren’t good so we didn’t believe that we could be good. I think that has changed this year since we have been able to win a little bit already.”