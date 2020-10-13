Pell City's David Keith selected Daily Home Player of Week after leading Panthers past Springville

PELL CITY -- David Keith was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Pell City High School’s football team to a 34-20 win over Springville on Friday.
“It kind of shocked me a little bit,” Keith said. “I knew I was going to dominate the whole game. I would like to thank my offensive linemen for blocking for me and opening up holes for me.”
The senior running back had a big-time performance when his team needed him the most.
Keith rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to help Pell City’s playoff hopes stay alive.
“Coach (Wayne) Lee told us that it was going to be a run game because it was going to be wet,” Keith said. “He knew what we could do against them and put them in a bad position. He believed that we could take over.”
Last week’s game was the Panthers’ first after being sidelined for two weeks due to COVID concerns.
Missing two weeks of his senior season has changed Keith’s mindset going into the last few games of the campaign.
“I approach it differently because I am a senior and I want to go to the next level,” Keith said. “I currently don't have any offers so that made me think that I may not have a chance to get any offers. It made me want to work harder, become better and more efficient to get more colleges to look at me. Missing those two weeks was a big game-changer.”
With two region games remaining, the Panthers (2-5,1-3) still have a chance to reach the postseason. Pell City will have to win those games and get some help to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“We are just going in hoping to get a win,” Keith said. “We are approaching it like any other game. We want to get to the playoffs. We know Pell City hasn't been there in a while and we want to be the group that takes them back.”
Pell City will host Class 6A, Region 7 foe Fort Payne on Friday night. Three of the last four times these teams have squared off, the outcome has been decided by five points or less.
“Last year, the game slipped away from us with the running back that they have,” Keith said. “I think we are going to have to dominate on defense and we are going to have to dominate on offense to come out with a win.”
Friday’s showdown will be the first of three home games to close the regular season for the Panthers.
Pell City has played at home once this season. Keith said he is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd.
“I'm just ready to get back out there with the atmosphere of the home crowd,” Keith said. “With the student section, the parents and the fans there, it is a great feeling.”
Keith said he tries to model his game after a pair of NFL running backs.
“I watch Josh Jacobs the most because he was an underrated running back when he was at Alabama,” Keith said. “He is just someone to look up to. I also look up to Ezekiel Elliott. I like the way he pushes himself and the way he runs.”