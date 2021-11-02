Pell City's Baylor Smith earns Player of the Week honors

Baylor Smith was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Pell City High School’s football team to a 50-26 win over Mae Jemison on Friday.
“The season didn’t really turn out the way we wanted it to, but I couldn’t think of a better way to go out,” Smith said. “I couldn’t have done it without my offensive line and my receivers making plays for me. I’m excited about it and I’m just happy that we got the win for all the seniors that are going out.”
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Panthers. Smith played a huge role in ending the streak as he went 19-for-23 passing with 371 yards and five touchdowns. The senior also recorded a rushing touchdown.
“All the credit goes to the receivers and my teammates,” Smith said. “They made a lot of plays and runs after the catch for me. I feel the coaches put in a good game plan throughout the week. We knew all the coverages that they were going to run, so really going into the game I had a good idea of what the defense was trying to do. I got hot, I guess, but it was preparation that led to it.”
Smith played his best football of the season in the final two games of the season as he threw for over 350 yards in both games. Smith and the Panthers played the majority of the season without their offensive coordinator. First year offensive coordinator Logan Colafrancesco returned to the sideline two weeks ago after missing seven games this season due to COVID.
“Getting coach Cola back helped a lot,” Smith said. “It was tough because after the first week that he went out with COVID it took him a while to get back to 100 percent feeling good where he could call plays. That was tough. The last two weeks, I guess I was just relaxed and realized this is it, so I might as well let it fly and see what happens. It worked out I guess.”
Even though things didn’t turn out like the Panthers would’ve liked, Smith was able to take away a valuable lesson that will stick with him forever.
“In life things are always going to go how you want them to, but you have to stay the course and keep working,” Smith said. “You have to do your best to keep going.”