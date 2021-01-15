Pell City's Austin Grill signs scholarship with Coastal Alabama

PELL CITY—Austin Grill signed a scholarship to play tennis at Coastal Alabama Community College in the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts Building on the campus of Pell City High School on Friday afternoon.
“I am mainly looking forward to going there to further my tennis career,” Grill said. “I think it is a good place to go compared to the other Community Colleges because they really seem dedicated down there. That’s why I picked it over the others.”
With college coaches not being able to come to matches due to the pandemic, Grill took matters into his own hands.
“I sent an email to the coach to tell her that I was interested, and I went down and tried out,” Grill. “She told me that I was on the top four list for recruits. I talked to her about the school, got information from other people and that is how I ended up choosing.”
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said that Grill is very deserving of this opportunity.
“He is a great kid,” Lee said. “He never complains, he does whatever we ask. He is the epitome of a team player. He works his butt off. He plays in the offseason and he does private lessons. He is going to be a real good fit for them.”
Grill and his doubles partner Jack Euler have been playing together for 10 years and the chemistry they have developed shows when they step on the court.
Over the past three seasons, they have been in the top five in the state in doubles.
“We have been playing together since we were eight,” Grill said. “It was a group of four and we would stay on the court from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. We just continued throughout to have a great friendship. We have gone far in state, we finished second in state.”
Grill has spent countless hours working on his game with Pell City Tennis Pro Sarah Stewart.
Grill credits Stewart for helping him get this opportunity to play on the next level.
“She definitely made me the person that I am today,” Grill said. “She has helped me further my career as a tennis player and she has also helped me (become a better) person.”
Grill is appreciative of everyone that played a role in making his dream into a reality.
“ I thank Sarah Stewart, my family and my friends for helping me get to where I am now,” Grill said.