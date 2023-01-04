Pell City, Weaver, Lincoln FFA students to be featured in national TV show

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
In fall 2022, FFA students from Pell City, Weaver and Lincoln high schools attended the inaugural Green Industry Equipment Rodeo at Dixie Sod Farm in St. Clair County. That event will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV.
The show premiered Sunday, Jan. 1, at 6:30 a.m. on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham but will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. CST.
“There aren’t many kids who are learning trades and getting involved in this type of work,” said Matt Smith, owner of Dixie Sod Farm. “I think this event introduces them to the green industry and shows them they’re capable of operating heavy equipment. Maybe it will spark a little interest and they’ll want to do this for a living one day or be involved in the industry.”
Viewers also can catch the show on the following channels: WLTZ-TV 38 in Columbus, Ga., Saturdays at 5 p.m.; WPMI-TV 15 in Mobile, Sundays at 6 a.m.; WAFF-TV 48 in Huntsville, Sundays at 9 a.m.; WAKA-TV 8 in Montgomery Sundays at 10:30 a.m.; WTVY-TV 4 in Dothan Sundays at 10:30 a.m.; and RFD-TV cable network Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Simply Southern TV is a 30-minute show that celebrates Alabama’s farmers, gardeners, makers, rural communities and one-of-a-kind destinations. Learn more about the show by following Simply Southern TV on Facebook.
Simply Southern TV is presented by the Alabama Farmers Federation, but it’s made possible through sponsorships. Those include the major sponsor, the Alabama Farmers Cooperative; supporting sponsor Alfa Insurance; sustaining sponsors Alabama Catfish Producers, Alabama Soybean Producers, and Alabama Wheat & Feed Grain Producers; and contributing sponsors Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Farm Credit, Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation, Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and Sweet Grown Alabama.