Pell City, Weaver, Lincoln FFA students to be featured in national TV show

In fall 2022, FFA students from Pell City, Weaver and Lincoln high schools attended the inaugural Green Industry Equipment Rodeo at Dixie Sod Farm in St. Clair County. That event will receive statewide and national exposure with a feature on Simply Southern TV. 

The show premiered Sunday, Jan. 1, at 6:30 a.m. on WBMA-TV 33/40 in Birmingham but will be rebroadcast on national cable network RFD-TV Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. CST.

Matt Smith, who owns Dixie Sod Farm in St. Clair County, hosted the inaugural Green Industry Equipment Rodeo for FFA students from Pell City, Lincoln and Weaver high schools.