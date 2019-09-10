PELL CITY – City Manager Brian Muenger announced at Monday night’s work session/council meeting that the municipality’s water system passed its state inspection.
“No aspect of the system reviewed received an unsatisfactory rating,” Muenger said.
Officials said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) conducted its annual inspection of the water system Aug. 28.
“Overall, the system appeared to be operating in a satisfactory manner,” Jack Mobley with the ADEM Water Supply Engineering Section, Drinking Water Branch, wrote in his Aug. 30 letter to the city. “Each well was operating at its permitted capacity, and adequate levels of pressure and chlorine residual were detected in the distribution system.
“Well logs were noted at every treatment plant, and all necessary documents and recordkeeping applicable to this inspection were property maintained. The department commends the system for submitting the monthly well data reports in a timely manner.”
Mobley also commended a Water Department employee in his letter to the city.
“Please thank Joe Harmon for the time and assistance he provided during my visit,” Mobley wrote.
In a separate correspondence, Muenger said, ADEM recommended the city update and modify its permit to account for the addition of zinc orthophosphate to the water supply, as well as any other changes that have been made from the pre-existing permit.
At Monday night’s meeting, the council also unanimously approved hiring Meg Clemons as the city’s public defender for the Municipal Court.
The council appointed Clemons after Tiffany Holder resigned after she accepted a new position. Holder is closing her private law practice in Pell City.
The position of public defender is compensated at a rate of $400 per session and is paid from the Fair Trial Tax Fund.
In other matters Monday, the council:
Approved a request for water service for property outside the city limits at 4610 Old Coal City Road;
Approved the modification of two cellphone towers, one at 474 Walkers Crossing Road and the other at 1418 Parkhill Parkway;
Approved hiring a new certified water operator;
Approved renewing its contracts with St. Clair County for dispatch and emergency management agency services and for juvenile detention at the same contract amounts as last year, $168,189 for dispatch services, $36,959 for juvenile detention and $2,030 for EMA services;
Approved a change order and pay application related to the removal of hazardous materials and the demolition of the former St. Clair County Hospital; and
Approved going into an executive session to discuss possible litigation and land acquisition.