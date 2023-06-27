Pell City water and sewerage departments to be centralized

Increased needs within the city caused by population growth and accompanying service requirements have compelled the City Council to establish a central location for Pell City’s utilities department.
At present, there are separate facilities housing both the city’s water and sewer departments, and City Council members agreed Monday it’s time to consolidate the service headquarters.
The water department operates out of a small building on 19th Street and the city’s sewer department is housed several miles away on Golf Course Road by the water treatment plant.
The Council agreed to accept a low bid of $1,778,754 from Goodgame and Company for a central maintenance building to be located by the water treatment plant.
It was noted that initial plans for the building, which includes 1,900 square feet of finished space of the 7,100 square foot facility.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the majority of the design includes an open shop plan facility, with three roll-up doors. It also includes covered space for equipment storage.
Making design changes is under discussion, and change orders can be made.
Muenger noted that funding for the facility is available by using a combination of the Utility Operating Budget, and the Utility Operating Fund Balance with a current total of $4,409,237.
Changes now under consideration include omitting brick finishing along the sides and rear of the building, removing a “lean to” and extending the metal building, deleting full height plywood panels inside shop walls and using metal liner panels, making changes from copper plumbing to PEX (cross linked polyethylene) and deleting a trench drain.
Making these changes would lower the cost by $70,897, Muenger said, making the current plan for the facility cost $1,707, 856.
There was no discussion of when construction of the facility would begin.
The council also approved hiring a Grade IV Operator who has also passed the Grade IV Water Examination for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Officials also revisited determining the status of four structures that have been deemed a hazard and fall under the city’s condemnation ordinance.
These included 17 22nd Street North, the site of the Lee Motel, where owners have already begun the process of demolition on their own, approved by the city; 706 28th Street North, which was granted a 30 day extension to comply with city requirements of implementing the repairs that are necessary; 506 29th Street North, which was approved for a two week extension; and 107 Lakeview Drive, which was also approved a two week extension to address the concerns.
The council also voted to approve addressing violations of the city’s nuisance ordinance that addresses overgrown weeds and grass. These locations include 401 4th Street North, 308 4th Street North, 3305 Stemley Bridge Road, 3220 6th Avenue North and 506 29th Street North.
In other business, the council:
-Approved vacating unused alleys and a street right of way located in the 400 block of Cogswell Avenue;
-Agreed to approve a request to combine four lots into two parcels of property at The Reserve Subdivision;
-Approved a property line change request for two parcels located at 8 11 31st Street North, creating equal size for the two pieces of property.
-Agreed to an annual premium of $316,610 for the city’s general liability insurance with Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation, which includes coverage for property, general liability, equipment and vehicles, cybersecurity and cyber liability.