Pell City water and sewerage departments to be centralized

Increased needs within the city caused by population growth and accompanying service requirements have compelled the City Council to establish a central location for Pell City’s utilities department.

At present, there are separate facilities housing both the city’s water and sewer departments, and City Council members agreed Monday it’s time to consolidate the service headquarters.