Pell City voters will decide District 4 school board runoff Tuesday

PELL CITY -- Voters in Pell City’s fourth district will return to the polls Tuesday to decide a runoff for the municipality’s school board.
Incumbent Tammie Wiliams will face off against challenger Greg Crump.
During the Aug. 25 municipal election, no candidate for the District 4 seat succeeded in gaining the required 50 percent of the votes plus one, leading to the need for the runoff.
Williams received 297 votes, while Crump garnered 290. Shulanda Keller also participated in the race but failed to qualify for the runoff with 71 votes.
City Manager Brian Muenger said polls will open at Cropwell Baptist Church at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m..
The District 4 race will be the only election on the ballot because all other Pell City races decided Aug 25.