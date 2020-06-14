Pell City Unity March speakers: It’s time to come together, bring end to racism (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- About a hundred people participated in Pell City’s “Unity March 4 Change” on Saturday afternoon.
It began at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church South, continued down 19th Street South and ended in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse on Cogswell Avenue.
Some marchers held signs and some held hands as they were escorted by a local motorcycle club and Pell City police cruisers with flashing lights.
Traffic at the intersection of Cogswell Avenue and 19th Street South was halted for nearly four minutes as the marchers made their way to the parking lot in front of the courthouse.
The march was a joint effort by area church leaders to bring residents of Pell City together to reject systemic racism, inequality and injustice.
Pastor Donald Gover of Life Family Worship Center welcomed the crowd and reiterated the purpose of the march.
“This is not a protest. This is not a demonstration. This is a chance for the people of Pell City to unify and love one another," he said.
Pastor Cameron Thomas spoke first. He gave the example of blind Bartimaeus in the Gospel of Mark, calling out to Jesus in the midst of a large crowd to be healed.
“And Jesus healed him,” Thomas said. “Jesus makes the difference. And that’s why First Baptist of Pell City and First Baptist South can walk together hand in hand, on and on, because Jesus makes the difference.
"So let us be as courageous as Bartimaeus, and despite what people say, we should still lift our voices against the injustices. We should not stand for racism, even in casual conversation. We should not stand by or participate in anything that looks down upon people because of the color of their skin.”
Pastor John Thweatt of Pell City First Baptist Church followed with a short speech in which he mentioned the Jim Crow south, which happened before he was born, and the disproportionate number of African-Americans who are incarcerated, which has happened in his lifetime.
“And I've never said anything,” he said. “And then I watched the video of Ahmaud Arbery. And I watched two men chase him down and shoot him in the street in Georgia. And I told our church, ‘We've been silent long enough.’
“So I stand here today to say to you that Black Lives Matter. Our skin color is different, but we are all a part of the human race and we are brothers and sisters, and we are family in Pell City.”
Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin also addressed the crowd. He spoke about the death of George Floyd and the riots that followed.
"This was a tragedy,” he said. “And people acted out of passion over the injustice of it, and I want us to also be passionate.
“Let's be passionate about stopping drugs. Because our city and our police officers in America, everyday, are dying because of drugs. Families are being pulled apart, churches are being pulled apart, people are losing their homes and living in the street.
"And what happened to George Floyd is terrible. No matter what the circumstances, he was laid down on the ground and he was choked.
We don't endorse that. That's not what our profession does, and there's almost a million police officers that go out and do a good job every day.”
He said Pell City police are there to protect and serve the people in Pell City, they value all lives and they willingly put their lives on the line for them every day.
Area youth speakers and more local clergy also spoke with messages of unification.
The march concluded with a moment of silence for George Floyd and a moment of silence for Moody police Lt. Stephen Williams, who was fatally shot in the line of duty Tuesday, June 2.