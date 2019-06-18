PELL CITY -- It was announced last week that the Pell City Town and Country Ford won the prestigious Ford Credit’s Partners In Quality Award.
“Fewer dealerships win this award than the President Award,” said Steve Watts, co-founder of Town and Country Ford. “This is a team award.”
The Pell City Town and Country Ford has won the President’s Award several times, but this is the first time the local dealership has won the Ford Credit’s Partners in Quality Award.
“It means a lot to us,” said Doug Bailey, the general manager for the Pell City Town and Country Ford dealership. “It’s a difficult award to win."
Ford officials from throughout the Southeast gathered at the dealership last Thursday for the formal presentation of the award, which was presented to the dealership by Beau Beasley, the sales operation manager for Ford Credit, Atlanta Region.
“It’s a tough one to get,” Jim King, the general manager for Ford Credit, told employees at the awards ceremony and luncheon.
King said only 113 dealerships throughout the country were able to capture the award.
LaShawn Williams, the regional business development manager for Ford Credit, said Town and Country Ford in Pell City has come close to winning the award in the past, but the dealership went above and beyond this year to clinch the award.
“Our hats is off to Jamie (Holladay, Town and Country Ford finance director) and Doug (Bailey),” Williams said. “Congratulations to the entire team.”
Bailey said he was proud of his staff for winning the Partners In Quality Award.
Partners In Quality is Ford Credit’s most prestigious and recognized dealer award program. Inspired by success, Partners In Quality pays tribute to Ford and Lincoln Floorplan dealers that have achieved the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty to Ford Credit.
“This was a great team effort. We pulled it off,” Bailey told employees at Thursday’s awards ceremony. “I am so proud of you.”