PELL CITY — The Heart of Pell City, Pell City Chamber of Commerce, city of Pell City and St. Clair County Commission are preparing for Pell City’s second annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday.
The festival will begin at 3 p.m. and include vendors, music, arts and crafts. Businesses downtown will also be hosting a holiday open house, as well as competing in a decorating contest. Art Scapes will also hold a cookie decorating contest with divisions for adults, youth and children. All entrees are due at 5 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Amis from 4:30-5:45 p.m. for free photos. They will also countdown to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m..
The event will include carolers and musicians moving along Cogswell Avenue during the festival. There will also be a musical program featuring several Pell City school choirs, as well as the Pell City Line Dancers at 6 p.m. before Santa’s countdown.
Amis will host art classes Saturday morning as part of the festivities. The classes will have cookies and hot chocolate, as well as storytime for children.
Pell City schools have adopted and decorated some of the smaller trees near the courthouse.
According to festival organizer Gail Benefield, the city’s tree was supplied by an anonymous donor.
“Bob Osborn and his team of volunteers engineered the mechanics of selecting, transporting and lighting the 25-foot tree,” she said. “He has already chosen this year's tree, which is about 35 feet tall, but it will be reduced to fit our space.”
Benefield hopes to surpass the stellar turnout from last year, which was hampered by poor weather. Most of all, she wants the community to come celebrate and have a good time.
“Our primary goals are to give our families a wonderful, memorable Christmas experience in more than one way,” she said.
She also asked that families post their holiday memories on the Heart of Pell City Facebook page.