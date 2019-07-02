Tad Euler will represent Pell City in the Alabama High School Athletic Association annual All-Star Week on July 16-18 in Montgomery.
Euler will compete for the North all-star tennis team July 18 at the Montgomery Country Club at 10 a.m. This is the first time tennis and golf have been added as all-star events.
Euler said he expected to be part of the team, but at the same time, he was speechless when it happened.
“I am just really excited to be playing all the top seeds in the state,” Euler said. “I can’t really explain how I feel. It’s crazy.”
Euler had a stellar season for the Panthers. The rising senior had a 10-2 record, which included a runner-up finish at sectionals. The Panthers finished fifth in the state tournament.
“I was playing some of my best tennis this year,” Euler said. “I feel like that is why I was picked for this team.”
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said Euler is deserving of this honor.
“He is a hard worker,” Lee said. “He is the one that faces the other team’s best player every single day. He is a two-time sectional champ. This year, he finished second in sectionals. Briarwood was in our sectional; they haven’t lost a match in several years.”
Pell City’s No.1 player has worked hard to prepare for this opportunity.
Euler has spent countless hours working on his craft as well as playing matches against tough opponents in USTA events. He believes playing tough competition will prepare him for whatever he may face in Montgomery.
Euler is confident his team will have success against the South all-stars.
“I want our team to win the whole thing,” he said. “We have a pretty stacked roster, but so do they. I have beaten a lot of people on the other team’s roster, so I think we have a chance of winning the whole thing. I plan on, hopefully, impressing a few (scouts) as far as college recruiting.”
Lee said it is a great honor for the tennis program to have a player selected to the inaugural all-star team.
“It is nice because we are not typically known as a tennis school even though we beat teams that are known to be tennis schools,” Lee said. “It is nice for somebody to get some recognition.
“Hopefully, it will bring more awareness to our program (and) community as far as the tennis program and what we have here.”
Euler said his mom’s decision to put him into tennis in elementary school has really paid off.
“I wasn’t really good at baseball, so my mom was like, ‘We are going to sign you up for tennis because you are not going to be that youth that doesn’t play sports,’” he said. “I ended up liking it, and here I am today. I guess I got pretty alright at it.”