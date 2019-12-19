6 Pell City teachers earn National Board Certification

PELL CITY — The Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting recognized six teachers who have received National Board Certification.
Jamie Hughes, Kaylan Mitchell, Kelly Hicks, Tammy Vincent, Kelly Whittington and Vickie Hartzog were all recognized by Superintendent Dr. James Martin for their hard work.
The National Board Certification is a program offered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, an independent nonprofit organization. The program requires that teachers work through a four-part program to receive certification.
Martin notes that this program is rigorous, and asks for extra work out of teachers who participate.
“It pushes the limits of the teaching profession,” he said.
Martin said going through this program takes great dedication to students, the system, and the teaching profession, and that it’s not a certification every teacher receives.
“There are many systems in this state without a single national board-certified teacher,” he said.
Since the certification is not required, not all teachers choose to pursue it. The certification equips teachers to focus on certain skills to increase their effectiveness in the classroom. In some states, such as Alabama, the certification also includes the possibility of a small pay raise, as states will pay a yearly stipend to teachers with the certification.
With the six new teachers, Pell City now has 12 teachers with national board certification.
In other matters, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of bus driver Pattie Randolph;
• Approved hiring of Kendra Johnson as a Kennedy Elementary first-grade teacher; Shelly Wright Gregg as Williams Intermediate teacher; Terry Justin Williams as Williams Intermediate P.E. teacher; Kara S. Winkler as Central Office technology integration specialist; Heather D. Otwell as Coosa Valley Elementary secretary; and Javion M. Johnson as Kennedy teacher assistant system-wide;
• Approved hiring Christina Morrison as a substitute CNP worker;
• Approved reassigning Dr. Leah Stover from curriculum coordinator to assistant superintendent;
• Approved contracts with Steven Pomeroy as Walter M. Kennedy interventionist; Aimee Perry as special education tutor; Doug Stahlhut as Homebound teacher; Soliant as a vendor for occupational services, Tonya Ward as Eden Elementary reading interventionist; and Florin Radu as a Homebound teacher;
• Approved expulsion of one student from Duran North Jr. High School;
• Approval of an additional assistant boys soccer coach and an additional girls soccer coach at Pell City High;
• Approved new salary schedules for assistant superintendent and Pell City High School principal;
• And approved accounts payable for November in the amount of $1,150,995.65.