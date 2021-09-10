Pell City, Talladega seek momentous first win in upcoming showdown

Both Pell City (0-2) and Talladega (0-3) found themselves in a one-possession contest in the first half, only to watch things slip away in the second.
For Talladega, the shift was rather gradual as the Tigers, including nine guys that start on both sides of the ball, struggled to keep pace, and Beauregard won 37-20.
“I thought we done a good job in the first half,” Talladega coach Shannon Felder. “And I thought in the second half, they wore us down in the second half and then we made crucial mistakes that really put us in a bind.”
For the Panthers, the game turned early in the third quarter when a loose ball forced the defense back out at the Pell City 23-yard line. It was only one of three second-half turnovers, but that was the one that sealed the game as Southside scored the game’s final touchdown to secure the 21-14 victory.
Despite that less-than-ideal outcome, Pell City’s defense is almost certainly this team’s strength. The defense has given up 31 points in two games, but at least 10 of those points have come after turnovers on offense or special teams.
“Somewhere down the line, that is going to pay off,” Pell City coach Wayne Lee said. “Because yeah, a couple times this year they have been put in tough situations, and they have responded. So yeah, we just got to keep plugging on defense. … until we get our offense rolling, and it is coming, it is coming. We just got to keep trying to hold people as low as we can.”
On Friday night at Pell City’s homecoming, the close calls and back luck ends for one team, and with that comes a huge confidence boost.
“It is huge from a confidence standpoint,” Lee said of that first win. “It is not something that just happens. You’ve got to learn how to win. You’ve got to learn.”
Felder’s own comments mirrored Lee’s, but the Talladega coach also spoke of how important that first win would be to the future of his program.
“You got to win, at the end of the day, the fans come to the game because they are proud of their team, and they are proud of the success of their team,” Felder said. “We can do those things and get the program moving in the right direction. I feel strongly we will get more fans and get more players out, and I think that is one of those things that will really be a real asset.”
Pell City claimed a 14-0 victory when these teams met last September, but these Tigers look a lot different on offense as of late. Lee said the Tigers spread things out early in the season, similar to how they played last year. Recently, Lee said Talladega reverted to a more traditional ground-and-pound style.
That forces Lee and the Panthers to prepare for both versions this week. Not ideal, but Lee said the Panthers continue to improve each week. Starting defensive end Hunter Otwell (sophomore) and starting left tackle Michael Snow (sophomore) have recently impressed their coach.
“Just handling the situation,” Lee said. “Like I said, being a 15-year-old out there in 6A football is impressive in itself with some of the people that we play against.”
Talladega is no stranger to youth. Felder said he is only playing roughly 19 players per game this season, unlike last year when he was regularly rotating through 38.
The Tigers started the season riding a school-record, four-year streak of making the playoffs built largely off the efforts of the 2020 class. A stretch that also happened to include the school’s only postseason victory. That success was bound to eventually catch up to the Tigers in the form of diminishing numbers or experience.
As it happened, both occurred this year, but Felder said he still has confidence the current seniors can lead this group back to the postseason.
After all, many of them played roles in helping the school reach the playoffs in both 2019 and 2020.
“This year, we hadn’t got the start that we wanted to get,” Felder said. “But we still have an opportunity to make the playoffs, and that is our goal.”