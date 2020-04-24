Pell City superintendent pleased with school system’s response to pandemic

PELL CITY -- Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin praised the school system’s response to COVID-19 in his report during the Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday.
“We have a lot of what I consider heroes during this time,” Martin said.
Martin said many members of the system’s staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
Despite the perception that school is out, it is still very much ongoing, the superintendent said. He said this was only possible due to the contributions made by Pell City school system staff.
Martin gave special mention to cafeteria staff members, who have worked to facilitate the system’s meal program.
“I can't say enough about that group of people,” he said. “They have really stepped up.”
Even during the three-week period schools were closed before the transition to distance learning, cafeteria workers had only the week of spring break off as they worked to provide food for students, Martin said.
Martin previously praised teachers' efforts during the crisis. He said many teachers called parents individually to see if their child would need a physical packet due to lack of internet access.
On the subject of packets, Martin praised the system’s Transportation Department for delivering them to students.
In other matters, the board:
Recognized teachers who participated in technology-based professional development last spring. Instructors for the classes were Valerie Curtis, Joy Lee, Jamie Jack, Pam Johnston, Tabitha Surles, Hollye Higdon, Krista Baker and Megan Kreitlein. Star students for the classes were Kathy Dent, Liz Benner, JoLynn Streip, Sharon Barnett, Betsy Pell and Vickie Hartzog;
Recognized Kathy Dent and Dana Poe as winners of the 2020 Interactive Touch Panel Application;
Recognized Matt Black for his vision in leading the above professional development;
Approved hiring Reagan Whitfield as a math teacher at Pell City High;
Approved the retirement of Marci Wood, first-grade teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary, and Tammy Sawyer, paraprofessional at Pell City High;
Approved the resignation of Elizabeth Sims, secretary at Duran South Junior High;
Approved a contract with Dr. Danny Steele to become principal at Pell City High;
Approved Kristen Atwood as a substitute teacher;
Approved the Pell City High principal’s salary schedule;
Approved the expulsion of three students from Duran South;
Gave consent to vacate roads on the old hospital site by request of the St. Clair County Commission; and
Approved accounts payable for March in the amount of $533,986.59.