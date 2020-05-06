Pell City superintendent eyeing June 13 as date for graduation ceremony

PELL CITY -- Pell City High School seniors will participate in some form of a graduation ceremony June 13, according to Superintendent Dr. James Martin.
Martin announced the plan to the Board of Education on Tuesday night.
The superintendent said he has plans to discuss the date with parent groups and senior sponsors. The system is looking at Saturday, June 13, at 8:30 or 9 a.m., with June 20 set as a tentative rain date.
Martin said the system wants to hold the ceremony on a Saturday morning to avoid scheduling and weather issues.
When Gov. Kay Ivey ordered for schools to transition to distance-based learning March 26, the fate of graduation ceremonies was left unclear. State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said in a press conference ceremonies could still take place but not until at least June 5.
Mackey has offered no further guidance on the matter since the March 26 press conference, but Martin has been firm in his belief there was a way to safely hold a ceremony for Pell City’s seniors.
“I feel that our students deserve some form of graduation.” Martin said. “I have been committed to that from day one, and that is what we are going to do.”
Martin said the system is waiting on specific guidance from the Governor's Office before he plans exactly what form the ceremony must take, but he admitted it can not be held indoors.
Martin told the board he expects that guidance to come May 15, when the governor’s “safer-at-home” order expires.
“We’re waiting really on the 15th of May to see how far it's going to be loosened, that's really going to determine the extent of how it's going to work,” Martin said.
Martin said the school system has been brainstorming ideas for the ceremony, but nothing is nailed down at this time.
Board President Tammie Williams, whose son is set to graduate this year, said as a parent she is appreciative of having a set announcement for graduation.
“With me having a graduating senior, I am certainly appreciative for everything you’ve done and the board has done to make this graduation happen for our students,” Williams said following Martin’s report.
Williams also said she appreciates the parents, businesses and the city for coming together to work on planting banners celebrating all graduating seniors along Highway 231.