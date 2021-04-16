Pell City Superintendent addresses concerns on council’s sales tax cap

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent James Martin says the Pell City School System is committed to educating all of its students.
Martin’s comments come after the Pell City Council voted to cap part of its local sales tax allocation to the school system Monday. The council’s ordinance says the move is because of the school system not amending its attendance zone to be more city-focused on students living within the city limits. At the moment, the system has about 4,000 students with about 1,800 of them living in the city limits and the rest in the county.
“Our approach going into this whole thing has been this: to provide all of our students, all 4,000, the best education possible,” Martin said. ”With that being said, by us providing an education to 4,000 students it also results in 1,800 students having greater educational opportunities.”
Martin said he and the board are committed to this approach. He said the greater number of students allow the system to both receive state funding, which is based on average daily attendance, and to fill career tech and advanced placement classes.
Martin said if the system cuts down its attendance zone it would cut down on enrollment in those programs. As an example, according to figures from Martin, 229 students take part in the agriscience career tech program. He said the potential loss in enrollment for the program if the attendance zone was reduced would be 125 students. He said the system would also lose 124 teachers.
“In essence, we could realistically function as this, rather than function as a system of eight schools we could function as a system of two,” Martin said, adding that they could function as a just a kindergarten through sixth-grade school and a seventh through twelfth grade school.
Martin said he likes the city council and wants to work with them on this issue, but simply disagrees that this would be a correct solution.
The superintendent also recognized the worry about competition from other parts of the county, but he instead feels its best to focus on building up Pell City instead of what other schools are doing. Martin said the other schools simply cannot compete with the quality of staff and students.
The superintendent also recognizes that the issue is an old one, something also recognized by the city council and the city manager.
Both Martin and City Manager Brian Muenger have said the issue stems from when the school system was created in 1982. Originally the system was set up with parts of the county near Pell City, and Riverside, included in its attendance zone, but with board election districts the same as Pell City’s election district. In 1982 more city residents attended the school, but over time both areas have seen growth and the county residents now outnumber city residents. The issue then comes that the county residents aren’t represented by a member on the board and the city council feels city taxes aren't being concentrated on city residents in schools.
“It's a 40-year-old problem and it's been created in such a way there's no easy fix,” Martin said. “I’m willing to do the work to fix it but the issue is this, I want to make sure we are taking care of kids.”
He said he and the board do want to fix the problem but would rather look at changing the board’s election districts and adding members to the board. Martin said that it is not a short or simple process. He said the system has looked at how to legally go about this process including discussions with outside education attorneys.
“First of all, we haven't received back the 2020 census data,” Martin said. “The other thing is it's quite a lengthy process, because you have to go through the justice department, and all those types of things, then it takes some legislative action to get it to happen, but we are willing to go that route, our board is willing to go that route.”