Pell City, St. Clair Co. schools will offer students 3 instructional options for new academic year

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- With state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey releasing Alabama’s roadmap to school reopening, local superintendents have also begun to look at options for school in the fall.
For Pell City Schools, Superintendent Dr. James Martin said these plans even stretch to the changes in the calendar. On June 16, the Pell City school board approved a revised calendar that delayed the start of school for close to a week.
This revised calendar also included what are being called distance learning days. Those days are interspersed throughout the school year, with some during fall and Thanksgiving break and others on the last day of winter break and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Martin said the purpose of those days is to keep teachers, students and even parents in practice of how to do remote learning in case school needs to be out of session again for any reason.
“I don’t want the learning curve to be so wide again,” Martin said.
Martin said this system will also be a big help if any other situation leads to a school shut down like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let's say we are out a week because it snowed,” Martin said. “We could utilize this method to help us in that situation, too.”
He said teacher inservice, which is often used for teacher training, will also include training on how to recognize symptoms of the coronavirus as well as many other aspects.
“There is going to be a lot of training regarding this,” Martin said.
He said he is also forming two special task forces to help plan ahead.
The first is the Opening School Task Force, which will include local health care professionals, Central Office staff, school level staff and some parents to look at how the reopening will be implemented.
The second is the Curriculum and Instruction Task Force, which will look at implementing three instructional options. These options include traditional, remote and blended learning.
Remote will be an option available for students whose parents feel more comfortable continuing school as they have for the past several months, while traditional will be normal school with some extra precautions.
The blended option will be available for students who need to move between those two options for any reason.
Martin said that he is aware things will look different, but he is committed to having school.
“As long as the state and local health officials support this, we are going to have traditional school,” he said.
St. Clair County Schools
St. Clair County Schools are also looking at plans for the new school year.
During a called meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Mike Howard informed the board about plans as they currently stand.
Howard said the system has begun the planning phases of reopening. He said he planned to meet with the leadership team Wednesday and he will be meeting with community leaders beginning next week. This meeting will include a teacher from every school, teachers, mayors and even local senators.
He said he and his team would then meet with school administrators to develop plans for each individual school.
Howard also admitted to the board that any plan would be subject to change depending on the situation. He said there is a distinct possibility any decision could be seen negatively.
“No matter what decision we make, it's going to be correct in some people’s eyes and absolutely incorrect in some others,” Howard said.
Howard said face covering would be required for all employees. He said elementary teachers would be given clear plastic face shields, while secondary teachers would be provided with cloth face masks.
Howard said that CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funding has already been used to provide each teacher with one piece of the appropriate equipment.
Students will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask but not required to unless mandated in a future health order.
“If parents want to put a mask on their child then, so be it. If they don't, that's their right,” Howard said, adding that mandating them would cause several more questions that could be hard to deal with.
Campus access will be limited to those who need to be there, and masks will be required for anyone who enters a school building who is not a teacher or student, even Howard himself.
“When I walk into a school building, I will have a mask on,” he said.
As for instruction, Howard said St. Clair County would also be offering three options: a traditional, hybrid and a virtual school option.