Pell City, St. Clair Co. approve bid for demolition of former hospital

PELL CITY – The Pell City Council and St. Clair County Commission on Tuesday both unanimously approved a bid submitted by Virginia Wrecking for the abatement and demolition of the former St. Clair County Hospital.
The city and county jointly own the facility and the 19 acres surrounding the old hospital, which has remained dormant for the past eight years.
Virginia Wrecking of Daphne was actually the second lowest bidder for the project, with a bid of $574,143.
Southern Recycling and Demolition Inc. of D’Iberville, Mississippi, was the apparent low bidder at $385,000.
“The apparent low bidder withdrew their bid via email on May 22 due to an inability to comply with the proper specifications,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The city received seven bids for the project, ranging from $735,000 and down.
The bid amount accepted from Virginia Wrecking was below the estimated cost that city officials had anticipated - $735,000.
Officials say once the demolition work begins, it will take about four months to completely remove the structure; however, Virginia Wrecking has up to 90 days to begin work.
City and county officials said the property, which is visible from Interstate 20, is prime commercial property. It is next to the new McSweeney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram car dealership.
The city and county will equally share the cost of the hospital demolition.
Last year, the Pell City Council and St. Clair County Commission approved an option agreement with Bill Ellison, Southside Land Venture LLC, who has another two years to purchase the former county hospital property outright for a commercial retail development.
Ellison has brought major retailers to Pell City in the past, including Walmart, The Home Depot, Walgreens and Publix.
In accordance with the agreement, Ellison will market the former hospital property for commercial development, with the option to buy the property at a cost of $4 million.
City and county officials agreed to move forward with the demolition and removal of the former hospital, hoping to recoup much of their investment from the sale of the property, along with retail sale taxes the property will generate, once it is developed commercially.