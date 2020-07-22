Pell City splash pad running as normal, but with precautions due to COVID-19

PELL CITY -- Despite COVID-19, Pell City Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the City’s splash pad is open with some precautions.
“The splash pad is running like normal,” Edge said, but added some changes have been made this summer due to the pandemic.
The splash pad opened for the summer on June 6 and Edge said it has been up and going since.
He said that due to the pandemic, the splash pad is running on a cut down schedule. Edge said currently the pad operates from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Edge said the current plan is to keep this schedule until school returns at which time they will keep the same hours but only be open on Thursdays, Fridays and weekends.
Edge said other precautions are also being taken to help keep people safe. One precaution is the limiting of people in the splash pad area.
He said after consulting with the city manager, he decided to implement an 80 person limit in the fenced-in area around the splash pad. He said this scale-back includes only renting out the largest of the pavilions near the splash pad.
Edge explains the splash pad itself, without any of the pavilions included, has a capacity of 130 individuals. He said the thought was to use that number as a baseline and then plan in a bit of wiggle room. He said some days there have been a few more people then that figure, but never more than 100.
Edge said despite there sometimes being more than their suggested limit people have largely done well at being responsible about social distancing.
“People really do a good job of spreading out,” Edge said
Edge said it is not required to wear a mask to the splash pad under Governor Kay Ivey’s new mask order. He said that masks are required in common areas indoors at the Civic Center like the lobby, but are not required at the splash pad or exercise rooms due to them having a different classification.
He said masks are recommended but admits that people may not wear them outside in the heat.
He said in the splash pad itself it would not be a huge problem due to the chlorinated water that goes through several filters.
Edge said all employees are wearing masks, however.