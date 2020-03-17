Pell City soccer: Harbor Richard signs with Faulkner University

PELL CITY -- Harbor Richard signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Faulkner University in Montgomery on Friday in the Center for Education and Performing Arts on the campus of Pell City High School.
“I am very excited. It is something that I have wanted to do since I was really little,” Richard said. “I am thankful to God for this opportunity. “
Richard had several other schools show interest in her, but she felt that Faulkner was the best fit for her for the next four years.
“It is close enough to home and far enough from home,” she said. “I am really close to God, so I am happy to be going to a Christian school. I like that it is in Alabama and I really like the campus.”
Faulkner head coach Pritchard Ndaira said he is excited to have Richard join the Lady Eagles soccer program next fall.
“She is a quality person, a good person,” he said. “She comes from a good family. We know that she is going to come in and help us win. We are not only looking for good players but we are looking for good people. I think she will be a good fit for our program. She has played for prestigious clubs and she plays well in high school.
“So we think she can come in and help us as a freshman. She has been playing soccer at the club level her whole life. She is technically gifted enough to come in and withstand the level of college. She works hard and she is willing to get better.”
Signing with Faulkner gives Richard to play under a former Pell City standout in Laney Eden. Eden played for Faulkner from 2015-2018. This past season was her first as a graduate assistant for the Lady Eagles’ soccer program.
“I am really excited. Her sister (Jaqueline) is our assistant coach and she says that we are a lot alike,” Richard said. “I am excited to keep working with her.”
With the coronavirus forcing schools to shut down for weeks, Richard said she is relieved that she had the opportunity to sign her letter of intent.
“I am happy I am making the decision now before I wasn’t allowed to,” Richard said. “It is all God’s timing.”
If the Lady Panthers are allowed to return to action, Richard believes that this team has what it takes to accomplish their goal of making it back to the state tournament for the second time in four seasons.
“This year, we have a really good chance of going to the Final Four,” she said. “We have a lot of talent on our team and we are working together really well this year.”
This season has been an unusual one for spring sports. Several weeks of rain forced the Lady Panthers to cancel several of their games this season. Pell City will miss at least five games due to the school being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through all that, we have continued to do things on our own so that we can better our team,” she said. “I am very thankful for my dad for all his dedication to letting me do this. I want to thank my mom for taking me on all of my trips and my (Vestavia Hills Soccer) club coaches have always helped a lot.
“Coach Amy Disko, Coach Kat Nichols and Coach Luke Whittle have been very influential. I would also like to thank Coach Pritchard (Ndaira) for being so persistent and helping me get to Faulkner.”