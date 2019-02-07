PELL CITY -- Three seniors from Pell City High School, Anna Shaddix, Aly Heath and Catherine Costello, recently attended the 23rd annual Amelia Earhart Luncheon at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham, according to a press release.
The Alabama Ninety-Nines (international organization of women pilots) and Zonta Club of Birmingham (international organization of executive and professional women) hosted the event.
Proceeds in the amount of $2,300 were donated to the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, in Atchison, Kansas. Amelia Earhart was the first president of the Ninety-Nines and was also a member of Zonta. Alabama 99 Chapter Chair Ramona Banks and Ninety-Nine/Zontian Nancy Miller-Borg co-chaired the event.
The more than 90 in attendance included 10 students and two sponsors from Alabama STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). Financial donations were made by the Zontians and Ninety-Nines to provide scholarships for the students to attend.
Guests included Zontians from Montgomery and several Ninety-Nines who flew their planes from New Orleans and east Tennessee. The Ninety-Nines’ Southeast Section governor, Mae Marquet, was among those who flew in for the event.
Two scholarships were awarded from the Alabama Ninety-Nines to Alabama women pilots to further their aviation education.
The speaker was Krystie Dunn, administrative assistant at Airbus Americas Inc. in Mobile. Dunn talked about her various careers prior to working for Airbus.