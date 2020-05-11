Pell City seniors appreciate of banners, but still miss traditional activities (with photo gallery)

PELL CITY -- Pell City High School seniors shared some thoughts on the banners recognizing their class placed on Highway 231.
“It's an honor,” senior class President Legacy Keller said.
Keller said she was touched by the support the city has shown her and the rest of the class.
“It doesn't make up for what we are missing out on, but it means a lot,” she said. “We feel like we mean more than we thought we did.”
Other seniors also felt honored by the banners.
De’Onte Bush said this project designed to recognize the senior class has brought him pride in his community.
“I am proud to be a part of a community that comes together like that,” Bush said
Hannah Best, who said she was likely to be named salutatorian, said having her face seen by throngs of traffic is a weird feeling, but she is overall appreciative.
“They tried to make it special for us,” she said.
The banners are the result of work by a group of parents, including Teffeney Staples, Jill McCombs and Janna Masters, who raised over $8,000 to fund the project in under a week. The money came from parents, business and other residents.
Staples said for parents, the banners are a way to help their children remember people who cared about their accomplishments.
“For parents, this was something we could do that says, ‘We are proud of you (students),’” Staples said.
The senior class has been unable to participate in normal activities, like prom and even graduation.
Bush said the transition to life without going to school every day has taken some getting used to.
“It's been a process,” he said
Bush said he has enjoyed spending more time with his family, and he has been working more often.
Best said she has been working full time at Northside Pharmacy since school went online.
When school was originally canceled, Keller was upset, she said.
“It's heartbreaking,” she said.
Keller said she feels like the senior class has “skipped” its time to shine.
Keller said she appreciated Superintendent Dr. James Martin’s announcement that the senior class will have some form of graduation, but she added it wouldn’t be the same.
When asked about Martin’s comment about possibly having to do a different kind of ceremony, specifically the possibility of a drive-thru ceremony, Keller was sceptical but admitted it would be better than no ceremony.
Best said she would also prefer a more traditional ceremony.
One thing all three seniors are focusing on now is the future.
Bush, Best and Keller all said they already have plans to start college in the fall, though they all said they were unsure what that school experience will look like.