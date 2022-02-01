Pell City senior sparks hot start in senior night victory over John Carroll

PELL CITY — If Monday was Tori Winslett’s last-ever home game as a Panther, then Pell City’s lone senior sure made the most of it in her team’s 62-27 win over John Carroll.
Winslett scored the game’s opening basket, and she didn’t slow down from there, finishing the first quarter with 12 total points after knocking down five of her first seven shots. She also recorded at least four rebounds and two assists during the opening period as Pell City (22-6) built a 27-4 lead.
“It was like a little bittersweet, but I had a lot of fun,” Winslett said of her last guaranteed home game.
Winslett wasn’t the only Panther that started the game on a bit of a hot streak. Sophomore Reagan Tarver knocked down three 3-pointers in the first six minutes. She drained two more from beyond the arc later in the game to finish with a game-high 23 points.
“In the first quarter, we hit five 3s, and then I did what I tell them not to do, and I called the dogs off,” Pell City coach Jennifer Lee said. “I shouldn’t have done that. I should have done that in a different manner than what I did, and it kinda got them off their momentum that they had built, but then we came right back out in the third quarter and took care of business.”
After only leading John Carroll 32-16 at the half, the Panthers outscored the visitors 20-7 in the third quarter.
“The last couple weeks we’ve been playing some of the best basketball we’ve played,” Lee said. “And at the beginning of the year, our kids set their goal, and our goal is attainable, and we are right there at it. So as far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing that is going to get in their way.”
What to know
— Lee said two of the Panthers' goals include winning 24 games and winning the area tournament. Pell City lost both matchups with Oxford this season, but the recent meeting was decided by only four points. The Panthers swept Springville by seven total points and Southside nine points in double overtime before winning the second meeting by 13 points in regulation.
— Winslett finished second on the team with 15 points. She was joined in double figures by junior Kristin Kurzejeski, who finished with 10 points.
Who said
— Winslett on the ovation she received from the crowd in the fourth quarter: “It was pretty cool, because I’ve been playing on varsity since I was seventh grade, so I’ve watched everybody else do it. And then when it comes to your moment, it is a little different.”
— Winslett on the future of the Panthers after she graduates: “Well, I don’t think they need to worry about a leader because Reagan is an alpha dog. So they don’t have to worry about that, but it is pretty sweet, because I started playing with all of them when I was a freshman so we’ve all sort of kind of grown up together the last four years.”
Next up
— Pell City will finish the regular season on Thursday night at Mortimer Jordan at 6. Then the Panthers will turn their attention to the area tournament on Monday.