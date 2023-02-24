Pell City search warrant nets arrests, multiple substances and cash

A search warrant Feb. 17 conducted at a Pell City residence on Alabama 174 resulted in the discovery of an assortment of illegal substances and cash.
According to Paul Irwin, chief of police for Leeds, his department activated the 5:45 a.m. search following weeks of investigation.
Officers located crystal methamphetamines, fentanyl, GHB (ecstasy), cocaine, Suboxone, weapons, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash at the residence.
David Christopher Jaye, 46, of Pell City was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, three charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $338,000 bond.
Rita Argo, 56, of Anniston, has been charged with drug trafficking, possession of a pistol by a felon, unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, three charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She is being held in the St. Clair County jail on a $181,000 bond.
“This residence and those who visit there have continued to spread these dangerous narcotics throughout our communities,” Irwin said. “Our mission at the Leeds Police Department is to make our communities safe, and fortunately, our agency is in three counties which extends our reach.”
Irwin said the multi-jurisdictional reach into adjoining counties is contributing to the ongoing work conducted by law enforcement.
He said he is very proud of the department’s narcotics detectives and SWAT team members.
“They all do a great job and, this has led to the apprehensions and prosecutions of many who are plaguing our communities,” Irwin said.
“So let this be a warning to those who are distributing narcotics in the city of Leeds, we will investigate where these narcotics are coming from and will work with other agencies to bring you to justice,” Irwin said.
Irwin said he is thankful the officers conducted the operation without sustaining any injury.
“These officers are heroes and want to make a difference in the community,” he said. “And, these career criminals are headed back to where they need to be.”
Irwin said those with information on the cases or others may call the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581 and ask to speak with Detective Phillips.