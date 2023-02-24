 Skip to main content
Pell City search warrant nets arrests, multiple substances and cash

Leeds police, other agencies conduct early-morning operation

A search warrant Feb. 17 conducted at a Pell City residence on Alabama 174 resulted in the discovery of an assortment of illegal substances and cash.

According to Paul Irwin, chief of police for Leeds, his department activated the 5:45 a.m. search following weeks of investigation.