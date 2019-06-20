PELL CITY – The Pell City Board of Education will continue advertising its vacant superintendent job for at least 30 more days.
Board member Joe Sawyer said the system is basically starting over with the search after the panel approved hiring the Alabama Association of School Boards to oversee the selection process.
Board member Tammie Williams said superintendent applications that have already been received are being forwarded to AASB, so there is no need for applicants to resubmit their applications and resumes.
Board member Cecil Fomby said the panel does not know how many applications have been received by the Birmingham law firm that was accepting superintendent applications for the BOE before it hired AASB last week to handle the search.
A special called board meeting was held early Thursday, when the panel approved adding the minimum salary to the superintendent job advertisement. The minimum salary posted for the job is $125,000.
The board approved hiring AASB to assist in its search for a new superintendent at a cost of $8,900.
Sawyer said AASB will have a committee review all applications and narrow the list of candidates to four, or no more than five, that the board will interview publicly.
The AASB search service includes advertising the search statewide and regionally, and recruiting possible candidates, as well as publishing a descriptive brochure about the school system and position.
In accordance with the agreement, AASB will facilitate a board meeting or work session to help develop candidate interview questions and help finalize a profile of the desired leader.
AASB will also conduct up to five meetings with constituent groups, obtain feedback from the staff and community, and develop surveys for the community and staff to identify the desired superintendent qualities and skills.
AASB will also screen potential candidates, checking credentials and references, and notifying candidates who were not selected as finalists.
According to the new job posting for the position, candidates have until July 20 to submit applications and transcripts.
Candidates are asked to contact Dr. Terry Jenkins at 334-332-1253 if they have any questions or need additional information.
Applications must be sent to AASB-Pell City Search, P.O. Box 4980, Montgomery, AL. 36103 or emailed to SuperintendentSearch@AlabamaSchoolBoards.org.
At Thursday’s special called meeting, the board also approved moving forward with its search for an interim superintendent, who will serve until a permanent superintendent is found.
Fomby will head up the search for an interim superintendent, with assistance from AASB. Fomby will make a recommendation for an interim superintendent at a future board meeting.