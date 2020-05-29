Pell City Schools holds private graduation ceremonies for 2 students leaving for basic training Monday

PELL CITY -- Pell City Schools held special graduation ceremonies Friday morning for two students who will be leaving for basic training in the United States Army next week.
Casey Singleton and Autumn Kendrick both participated in private graduation ceremonies for them and their families at the Central Office.
Each ceremony was performed by Pell City High School Acting Principal Holly Costello and was attended by Superintendent Dr. James Martin, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover, school board President Tammie Williams and other officials from Pell City High.
Martin said the school counselor approached him with the idea to hold the ceremonies to honor Singleton and Kendrick, as both will miss the traditional ceremony, set for June 5 at Pete Rich Stadium. Both seniors will miss that ceremony because they are set to depart for basic Monday, June 1.
Singleton said he appreciated being able to have a ceremony with his family, even if he will miss one with his classmates.
“It was nice to have a ceremony before I left,” he said.
Costello said, during Singleton’s ceremony, that the graduate has qualified for every job the Army has to offer through testing.
Kendrick said she appreciated the ability to have a ceremony with her family but added the individual ceremony felt strange.
“I feel really awkward,” she said.
While Kendrick said it was strange to have a ceremony without her classmates, she admitted she will likely not have time to think about them next Friday as she enters basic training.
She said she leaves Monday to begin training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
Costello praised both students for their commitment in school and their commitment to the Army.
Martin took time to congratulate both the students and the parents before each ceremony, adding the parents are also a large factor in a student’s success.
Williams, who herself has a senior who will be graduating this year, thanked the staff at Pell City High for having the ceremonies for Kendrick and Singleton.
“I think it's really nice that we can offer this opportunity to our students,” Williams said.
She also said it was nice to be able to see the pride the parents took in their child graduating, even if in a different form.
Pell City High’s formal graduation June 5 will start at 7 p.m. It will be a ticketed event, with social distancing being implemented on the field and off. The high school is also offering private ceremonies for seniors on request.