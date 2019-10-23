Pell City Schools Foundation hands out nearly $23K in grants

PELL CITY -- After a slight dip last year, the Pell City Schools Education Foundation was able to increase the amount of grant funding it awarded to system teachers for 2019-20 by almost $2,000.
At a special awards program Wednesday in the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts Theatre, 95 grants valued at $22,904 were awarded to 79 different teachers. The number of grants was up from the 93 awarded last year, and total grant submissions were up significantly, from 166 in 2018-19 to 231 in 2019-20.
The Foundation uses interest received from an $800,000 investment, money that has been donated to the nonprofit organization since its inception in 1992. Money is also donated to the Foundation to go towards teacher grants each year by the local traveling group, the Friends Bound for New Horizons.
Since its formation, the Foundation has awarded almost $469,000 in grants, important funding that teachers have used directly in their classrooms.
Each year, the Foundation grant committee, chaired by Foundation Vice President Jackie Robinson, reviews all grant applications received from teachers. The committee then judges the grants based on their merit without knowing the name of the teacher applying for the grant money.
Each grant is graded by each committee member on a 1-10 scale, with 10 being the highest score. The scores for each grant application are then averaged for a final tally, and the ones with the highest average scores are awarded.
This year, Williams Intermediate School received the most grants with 16, while Duran South Junior High received the most grant money, $4,298.
Pell City school system teachers who received grants are as follows: (a “2” indicates a teacher received two grants.)
Coosa Valley Elementary: Jennifer Baker; Connie Bowman; Kathy Dent (2); Devin Fields (2); Maegan Jolly; Cheryl Murray; Laura Posey (2); and Debra Stephens (2);
Duran North Junior High: Dana Bloodworth; Joel Bowman; Douglas Clayton; Sondra Dile; Schorette Emererich; Wendy Latham; Sandra Murphy (2); Megan Pruitt (2); and Lisa Rhinehart (2);
Duran South Junior High: Stephen Barnett; Dr. Ross Burks; Loren Howard; Samantha Johns (2); Tara McBurnett; Mary Jane McCullars; Joey Miller (2); Morgan Moore; Sarah Naramore; Chad E. Smith; and Wendy Wilson;
Eden Elementary: Stacie Garris; Vickie Hartzog; Kelly Hicks; Jamie Hughes; Megan Kreitlein (2); Kaylan Mitchell (2); Misty Moore (2); and Amy Thornton;
Pell City High: Jennifer Lee; Emile Milam; Tammy Mitchell; Lara Morris; Shae Reynolds; Scotty Smith; and Judy Walker (2);
Iola Roberts Elementary: Rachel Carr; Anna Davis; Hollye Higdon (2); Denise Holdridge; Shelby Jolly (2); Briana Martin; Carrie McCloud; Lisa Pender; Heather Rawlinson; Kristi Robinson (2); and Cheryl Smith (2);
Kennedy Elementary: Leslie Hughes; Pamela Johnston (2); Amy Lee; Crystal Mitchell (2); Lorena Reid; and Alora Thomas; and
Williams Intermediate: Pamela Cagle; Brenna Carlisle; Wendy Dewberry; Laurie Eden; Greg Gilley; Daniel Harris and Meredith Snow; Joy Lee; Josh Money; Tanya Osborne; Dane Poe; Dana Poe; Java Price and Paulette Jimmerson; Amy Smartt; Laurie Eden and Melanie Wise; Meredith Snow; Tammy Vincent (2); and Melanie Wise.