Pell City Schools Foundation hands out more than $23K in grants

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Schools Education Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual grant program.
The Foundation said it has given out $23,448.42 in grants to 88 teachers throughout the Pell City school system.
Foundation Vice President Jackie Robinson said that each year the organization tries to give out somewhere close to $20,000 for individual projects the teachers develop to help in their classroom. The Foundation was founded in 1992 by community leaders to help promote excellence in education.
She said grants are split evenly between elementary schools, which includes Pell City’s four elementary schools and Williams Intermediate School, and secondary schools, which include the two junior high schools and Pell City High.
Elementary teachers can each get up to $250 in grant funding, while secondary teachers can get up to $500.
While each school in the system had teachers receive grants, Coosa Valley Elementary had by far the most recipients with 25.
Pell CIty Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the Foundation has been an important supporter of the school system since its founding. Martin said while other classroom grant programs exist, few allow for so many of Pell City’s teachers to benefit.
“What's great about this is that it's dedicated to the students and teachers of Pell City,” Martin said.
Robinson said grant requests are normally varied and this year included materials to help with reading, mathematics and science. She said there was even one request to help purchase new basketballs for a physical education class.
Martin said often these items are things the teacher wants to bring into his/her classroom that he/she might have to spend their own money on. These grants help keep teachers from having to reach into their own pockets.
Robinson said she saw an increase in requests this year for items to help facilitate distance learning, which is getting a bigger focus this year due to the pandemic.
The pandemic also influenced the grant awards in another way this year. Robinson said the organization usually holds an awards ceremony at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts, an event that was canceled this year. She said instead, members of the Foundation’s board personally delivered plaques to each school for all of the recipients.