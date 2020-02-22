Pell City Schools boss defends new attendance policy

PELL CITY -- Some parents are outraged over the Pell City school system’s new attendance policy, but Superintendent Dr. James Martin said there is a sound reason for it.
“We want your children here at school,” Martin said Thursday.
Martin said the policy, which restricts students from attending field trips if they have one unexcused absence or three excused absences within a specific nine-week grading period, is in place to make sure students don't miss instruction time.
This new policy, which Martin characterizes as more of a procedural change, was created through the brainstorming of many individuals within the system.
Martin said the Board of Education’s Attendance Committee was the first to say the system needed to find a way to better enforce the attendance policy. The changes have been the result of discussions in that committee and between principals and teachers.
Martin said the intent behind these discussions was to increase incentives for attendance.
The policy took effect Jan. 3, and parents have not been entirely pleased. Many raised concerns about the policy, including excused absences.
Martin said excused absences were included in the policy because its aim is to keep students from missing instruction time.
Martin said when students miss class, they fall behind, no matter the reason for the absence. He said one of the goals of this policy, and the attendance policy as a whole, is to keep students from falling behind.
“We’re hoping that improved attendance will actually help our students in academic achievement,” Martin said. “That's our hope.”
Martin said better attendance will allow teachers to better address issues in the classroom. He said if a teacher has more time with a student, he/she is better able to identify problem areas in their own classroom.
“It's hard for us to zero in on academic deficiencies when you have so many gaps in instruction due to absences,” he said. “You don’t know if the gap is due to the absence or the academic level of the child, it's kind of a shot in the dark.”
Martin added with this focus on classroom time, the BOE has a specific definition in mind when the policy talks about field trips. Martin said a field trip in regards to the policy is defined as a school-sponsored trip that takes place during an instructional day.
Due to this definition, a field trip would not include traveling for things like football games that are usually after school hours or marching band competitions that often take place on Saturdays.
This policy would, however, stop students from attending events that would require them to leave school early. The flier sent to Pell City High School students specifically mentions sporting events.
The full Student Attendance Regulations, provided by the BOE, put even more restrictions on extracurricular activities. According to the regulations, which Martin said are not new, students are required to attend school on the day of an extracurricular activity to attend that activity
“Students should be present 50% of the school day in order to participate in any school extracurricular or co-curricular activities on that day,” the regulations say.
Another issue is that the policy includes excused absences.
According to the school system’s regulations, “an absence is excused whenever the school system receives a documented written doctor’s/legal excuse.”
Some parents’ concerns involve the fact doctor’s excuses are not always available even if a child is sick.
Martin said that is true for situations like a child being sick with a stomach virus. In such a situation, a child cannot attend school, but there is little a doctor can do for them, so they may not have an excuse.
Martin said such situations are why Pell City Schools allow for 10 parent notes to count as excused absences.
“A parent/legal custodian by presentation of a written parent note may document up to ten excused absences per year for his child(ren),” system regulations say. “After a student has accumulated a total of 10 parent note absences in a year, absences must be documented by a doctor’s or legal excuse for any absences to be marked excused.”
Martin said in all of the school systems he has worked in, he has never seen that many parent notes be considered excused.
“I’ve never been in a place where it was 10,” Martin said, pointing out that in previous systems he had worked in, it had been no more than three or four parent notes.
Martin also said the policy change is already seeing positive results.
The Central Office provided numbers showing attendance at each of the Pell City schools in the time since the policy was put in place along with numbers from a similar period in 2019. Those figures show a reduction in absences at every single school in the system.
Particularly notable are reductions at Pell City High and Eden Elementary, which Martin said had the worst attendance rates and the worst performance on their state report cards for last year.
Last year, Pell City High, which has 1,110 students enrolled, had 3,061 absences in the month of January. This year, it had only 2,285, meaning it had nearly 800 fewer absences.
Eden, which has 463 students enrolled, had 1,125 absences in January 2019 but only 795 this year in the same time period.
Martin said this trend shows attendance is improving with the new policy, and he is hoping improved attendance will lead to better grades.
“When being absent is the exception instead of the rule,” he said, “that's when we can make academic progress.”